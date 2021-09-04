Karen Szumlanski (Deiotte)

BATTLE GROUND, IN - Karen Szumlanski (Deiotte), age 71 Battle Ground, IN, formerly of Munster, IN passed peacefully August 30, 2021.

Karen is survived by her loving husband of 50 years Christopher; daughter Katy (Dan) Young; grandchildren: Ryan and Andrew Young; mother Gloria Deiotte Dolembo; siblings: Diane (Dennis) Rockhill, James V. Deiotte, Barbara Deiotte, Cynthia (Steve) Scillitani; brother-in-law Andrew Szumlanski; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father James A. Deiotte and mother-in-law Alice Szumlanski.

Karen was a graduate of Bishop Noll Institute, class of 1967, went on to attend Purdue University, and additionally graduated with her Juris Doctorate from John Marshall Law School in Chicago, IL.

Karen practiced law in Lake County for many years and was a proud member of the Lake County Bar association until her retirement. Karen enjoyed the opera, fine cuisine and an occasional golf game as well a new found love of gardening. Above all else, nothing made her happier than spending time with her grandchildren. She will be missed immensely.

Private services will be provided by BURNS FUNERAL HOME in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memoriam to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Donations can be made in Karen's name online at nationalmssociety.org/donate www.burnsfuneral.com