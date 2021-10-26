Karen T. Broholm

May 5, 1960 - Oct. 22, 2021

DEMOTTE, IN - Karen T. Broholm, age 61, of DeMotte, IN passed away Friday, October 22, 2021 at the University of Chicago, Illinois.

Karen was born May 5, 1960 in Hammond, Indiana to John and Phyllis (nee Zencka) Elo. After graduating from Morton High School, she attended Purdue where she earned her Associate's degree. Karen married Mark Broholm on June 25, 1983 in Hammond and he survives. She was a secretary with the Kankakee Valley School Corporation and a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church. Karen enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening, and nature. She especially loved traveling, her grandchildren, and spending time with her family.

Karen is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Mark Broholm; children: Melanie (Michael) Pieper, Dan (Nicole) Broholm; her mother, Phyllis Elo; brothers: John, Phil, Tim, and Brian Elo; sisters: Gail Reno, Diane Buche; grandchildren: Max and Lucie; many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, John Elo.

The family will hold Private services at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Karen's name to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

To share a memory with the Broholm family, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com.