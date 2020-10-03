MONTICELLO, IN — Karen Tabler, 84, of Monticello, and formerly of Kouts, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She was born July 15, 1936, in Valparaiso to the late Marvin and Grace (Kinne) Swynenberg. Karen had worked as a key punch operator for Heinold Hog Market. She was a past member of Kouts Christian Church and Buffalo Christian in Monticello. Karen taught Sunday School and enjoyed playing shuffle board, bingo, and taking walks. She also loved to paint and most of all loved spending time with her family.