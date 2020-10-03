Karen Tabler
MONTICELLO, IN — Karen Tabler, 84, of Monticello, and formerly of Kouts, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She was born July 15, 1936, in Valparaiso to the late Marvin and Grace (Kinne) Swynenberg. Karen had worked as a key punch operator for Heinold Hog Market. She was a past member of Kouts Christian Church and Buffalo Christian in Monticello. Karen taught Sunday School and enjoyed playing shuffle board, bingo, and taking walks. She also loved to paint and most of all loved spending time with her family.
On December 1, 1956, in Valparaiso, Karen married Billie "Bill" Tabler who survives along with their children, Tim Tabler, Tammy (Darrell Day) Nichols, and Scott (Margaret) Tabler; grandchildren, Hannah, Samuel, Quinn and Reese; great-grandchildren, Nevaeh and Mea; and siblings, Charles (Mary) Swynenberg and Kay (Kent) Hoover.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020, from 1:00-2:30 PM at Kouts Christian Church, 208 S. Polland Ave., Kouts, with a funeral service beginning at 2:30 PM. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Kouts. KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.