Karen (Toth) Augustine

VALPARAISO, IN — Karen (Toth) Augustine, 65, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. She was born on December 20, 1954, in East Chicago, IN, to Charles and Arlene (Rembach) Toth.

Karen is survived by her husband, Jack Augustine; daughter, Sara Augustine; and son, Mike Augustine. She is also survived by her two brothers, Bill Toth and Ed Toth, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Rinehart; father, Charles Toth; and mother, Arlene Toth.

Karen was an avid Chicago Blackhawks fan and enjoyed her birds and beloved cat, Buffy. She was a longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Hammond and a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Munster. Karen was an office manager for over 20 years at All-Phase Electric in Valparaiso. She was a wonderful person who will be deeply missed by so many. She was a loyal friend and very confident in her relationship with Jesus Christ, her Savior.

A memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity or church of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.