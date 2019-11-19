PORTAGE, IN - Kari Jo Scott (nee Richards), age 37, of Portage, IN passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart.
Kari is survived by her husband of 18 years, Thomas Scott; daughter, Alexandrea Scott; parents: Jay and Susan Richards; grandmother, Arlene Phillips; sister, Nikki Dewar; in-laws: Thomas B. (Kathleen) Scott; and numerous loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Kari was preceded in death by her grandfather, Ed Phillips.
Kari was an 18-year military spouse. She was a loving wife and mother. Kari enjoyed hobbies such as woodworking, gardening and caring for her pets.
Visitation will be on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM–7:00 PM.
A private burial will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Calumet Park Cemetery at 11:00 AM with Fr. James Meade officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Kari's name to the Lowndes County Humane Society in Columbus, Mississippi.
Sign and/or view Kari's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.