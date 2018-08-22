HIGHLAND, IN - Karilyn J. Van Til, 85, of Highland, IN, passed away Friday, August 17, 2018. She is survived by her sons: Ken (Joan) Van Til, Jerry Van Til, Tom (Renee) Van Til, eight grandchildren, six great grandchildren. Karilyn was preceded in death by: husband Clarence and son Donald.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 23, 2018 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER (one block south of Ridge Road) Highland, IN 46322 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p/m.
Karilyn was a member of Faith Church of Highland and a retired Registered Nurse from Our Lady of Mercy Hospital, Dyer IN.
For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER - KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800.