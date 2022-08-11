 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Karin Anne Doolin Green

Aug. 08, 1924 - Aug. 9, 2022

CORYDON - Karin Anne Doolin Green, 80, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at the home of her son in Corydon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Corydon. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Monday, August 15, 2022, and on Tuesday morning from 9:00 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home in Corydon. There will be a Rosary service on Monday evening at 7:30 P.M. The family suggests memorial gifts be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church.

