ALAMEDA, CA - Karin Sue Kokos Selbach, born on December 27, 1952 in Gary, IN, sailed off to her beloved ocean above on July 1, 2018 at her home in Alameda with her family by her side. Karin was the loving wife to John Selbach for 30 years; devoted daughter to Steve Kokos Senior from Gary, IN; loving sister to Steve Kokos from Hobart, IN; aunt to Steven Nicksic of Chicago, IL; niece to Joyce Melton Primich; and is survived by many cousins. She was preceded in death by mother, Velma E. (Melton) Kokos.
Karin was a kind and loving spirit; her smile and laughter along with her personality simply was radiant and would light up any space she occupied. She was loved by all who came in contact with her. Whatever Karin's focus, whether her nursing career of 40 years, her time sailing the Pacific Ocean and San Francisco Bay racing sailboats or being a baseball fan she simply created an atmosphere of happiness and joy towards everyone around her.
Karin attended nursing school and got her first nursing job in Cleveland. She then moved to California as a young adult accepting employment at Stanford doing heart transplant research at Stanford University where she performed numerous successful heart transplants on research animals.
She then did a stint sailing the Pacific Ocean. After working as head nurse at Highland Hospital in Oakland, Karin settled in Alameda enjoying weekend sailing on the San Francisco Bay. Always a true Cubs fan she then became an Oakland A's fan attending as many games as possible.
Whatever Karin did, she did it to the fullest. She was loved by all who touched her warm sole. Regarding Karin's life, the consensus of her many friends is that regarding what life has to offer, Karin hit it out of the park every time.
Karin never asked much in return for the love she gave to us, her final wish now is that we keep her memory in our hearts.
A celebration of love will be held at Encinal Yacht Club 1251 Pacific Marina, Alameda on Sunday, August 26, 2018 at 11:00 AM. Her ashes will later be scattered in the Ocean she so loved.
