May 12, 1974 - June 19, 2022

CHICAGO, IL - Karl Andrew Milkereit, 48 of Chicago, IL, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 19, 2022. He was born May 12, 1974, in Valparaiso, IN to Gilbert and Carla (Pope) Milkereit. Karl graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1992 and went on to receive his bachelor's degree in History from Wabash College. He was currently a Human Resources Officer with Optimus in Chicago, but his true passion in life was swimming.

Karl began swimming at age 12 and continued through high school, college, and beyond. He was a member of USA Swimming and Illinois Swimming, as well as a former Head Swim Coach and Aquatics Director at Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire, IL for 14 years. Karl was the owner and operator of Windy City Elite Aquatics, where he was a private swimming instructor for people of all ages and talent levels. His accolades as a coach include state and national championship swimmers and national record holders. Karl's love for swimming was evident but even more so, he loved sharing his passion for swimming with others, especially children. He will be remembered for his kind heart and his abundance of patience. Karl will be dearly missed.

Karl is survived by his parents: Gilbert and Carla Milkereit of Kouts, IN; aunts and uncles: Bill (Yonnie) Pope, Phyllis Milkereit, David Thompson; and many cousins; and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents: William and Patricia Pope, Karl and Frieda Milkereit; great-grandparents: William and Ena Pope, William and Esther Aulwurm; uncle, Roy Milkereit; and aunt, Sandra Thompson.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Moeller Funeral Home, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. The funeral service will begin on Friday at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Karl's name to USA Swimming.