June 14, 1938 - JN. 28, 2023

HIGHLAND, IN - Karl Foote, 84, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023. He is survived by his loving wife, Susan Foote (Stiak), sister Jahala DeMoulin (Ray-deceased), sister-in-law Nancy Maggio (Paul), sister-in-law Melody Stiak, children Justin Foote (Shelly), Audrey Patrick (Mark), Richard (Rick) Foote (Toni), Allen Foote (Jennifer), and Rhonda Clabaugh (Tom), grandchildren Megan, Lauren, and Ryan Foote, Regan and Jozlynn Patrick, Brad Foote (Asha), Robert, Tyler, and Denver Foote, Valerie and Ashley Szczepanski, and many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents, Oscar (Ralph) and Hallie Foote, brother George Foote, and his special brother-in-law, Rocky Stiak. Also missing him is his special cousin, Georgie Rosenblat.

Karl would always do anything for anyone and was always willing to drop what he was doing to help others. He loved family gatherings and reunions, camping with family, golfing with his son, watching the Bulls and Cubs, and playing scrabble with Susan. He had a love for motorcycles that was only surpassed by his love for making (and eating) breakfast. He worked at Inland Steel for nearly 40 years.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8941 Kleinman Road (one block south of Ridge Road), Highland, IN, 46322 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Burial at Memory Lane, 6305 W. Lincoln Hwy., Crown Point, IN.

