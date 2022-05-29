 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Karl J. Nemeth, Sr.

  • 0
Karl J. Nemeth, Sr.

HERMITAGE, TN - Karl J. Nemeth, Sr., age 76, passed away on May 18, 2022.

He proudly fought in the Vietnam War and served in the Army. He enjoyed drag racing, fishing, camping, Lionel train collecting, and especially loved his family. Karl was a jokester and brought joy and laughter to those around him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Martin (Jean) Nemeth; two sisters: Diane, (Raymond) Pisowicz, Mary, (Harold) Ware; and brother, Martin A. (Bernadine) Nemeth.

He is survived by his loving wife, Susan Nemeth; three sisters: Joyce, (Jerry) Scherer, Kathi (David) Trotman, Jacqueline, (Richard) Dawson; and James Nemeth; sons: Karl (April) Nemeth. Jr., Stephen Nemeth; and grandchildren: Jacob, Payton, and Karson.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held for Karl J. Nemeth on June 4, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 805 Elm St., Valparaiso, IN 46383.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts