HERMITAGE, TN - Karl J. Nemeth, Sr., age 76, passed away on May 18, 2022.

He proudly fought in the Vietnam War and served in the Army. He enjoyed drag racing, fishing, camping, Lionel train collecting, and especially loved his family. Karl was a jokester and brought joy and laughter to those around him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Martin (Jean) Nemeth; two sisters: Diane, (Raymond) Pisowicz, Mary, (Harold) Ware; and brother, Martin A. (Bernadine) Nemeth.

He is survived by his loving wife, Susan Nemeth; three sisters: Joyce, (Jerry) Scherer, Kathi (David) Trotman, Jacqueline, (Richard) Dawson; and James Nemeth; sons: Karl (April) Nemeth. Jr., Stephen Nemeth; and grandchildren: Jacob, Payton, and Karson.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held for Karl J. Nemeth on June 4, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 805 Elm St., Valparaiso, IN 46383.