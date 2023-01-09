Nov. 25, 1997 -Jan. 5, 2023

MORGAN TOWNSHIP, IN - Karly Alexis Hatchett, 25, of Morgan Twp., passed away suddenly Thursday, January 5, 2023. She was born November 25, 1997 in Valparaiso the daughter of Ronald and Kathryn (Oestreich) Hatchett. A 2016 graduate of Morgan Twp. High School, Karly had just completed her undergraduate degree and was working on her master's degree to become a teacher. She was a very strong and lovable individual who loved school and children. Karly loved her family, especially spending time with her nephew.

Karly is survived by her parents, Ronald and Kathryn; brother, Timothy (Lori) Hatchett; sister, Tiffany Hatchett; nephew, Bentley; niece, Malia; and numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, extended family, and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Charles and Marietta Oestreich and Thomas and Joanna Hatchett.

Visitation will be Tuesday, January 10, 2023 from 11:00-1:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a Funeral Service beginning at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Angelcrest Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for Bentley's and Malia's college education.