Karyn DeRosa

MUNSTER, IN - Karyn DeRosa, age 71, of Munster, IN passed away on August 21, 2018. She is survived by her loving sons: Jeffery (Stacy) DeRosa and Nicholas DeRosa and her grandchildren: Emmett Matteo and Noelle Siena; mother: Mildred Beverly; two brothers: Dean (Kathy) Carrico and Larry (Pat) Carrico; numerous nieces and nephews; and many dear friends. Preceded in death by her husband John.

Karyn retired from Morton Elementary School, where she was a first-grade teacher for 40 years. She has been a volunteer at Nazareth Home where she loved visiting the children.

Friends are invited to visit with Karyn's family on Monday, August 27, 2018 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Interment will be at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, IN. She will be deeply missed and remembered as a kind and generous friend and a loving wife, mother, grandma and aunt. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Nazareth Home, PO Box 3067, East Chicago, IN 46312. Please visit www.burnskish.com.