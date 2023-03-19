Jan. 4 1952 - March 13, 2023

VALPARAISO, IN - Karyn was born on January 4, 1952 in Buffalo, NY and went home to be with her beloved Savior on March 13, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Shanahan and Carol Shanahan, and her beloved husband, Charles Stockwell. She is survived by her son, Kellen Stockwell, and daughter, Caitlin Stockwell; her sister, Teresa (Terre) Shanahan-Dunivan; and brother, John Shanahan, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and many, many friends.

Karyn was a 1970 graduate of Valparaiso High School and a 1973 graduate of Holy Cross Nursing College. She loved working with newborns in the NICU at Porter Hospital for 35 years before retiring in 2014.

She was an accomplished and published poet and author, and loved the Cubs, Notre Dame, music and everything Irish.

Wherever Karyn was, there was love and there was laughter. She will be missed.

Meet with the family on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Dykes Funeral Home, 2305 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso, IN. A funeral service will be held at DYKES FUNERAL HOME on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 12:00 p.m., with Rev. Douglas Mayer officiating. Interment: St. Paul Cemetery, Valparaiso IN.

Memorials may be made to VNA Hospice or Special Olympics.

Arrangements by Dykes Funeral Home Inc., Valparaiso, IN; 219-462-3125.