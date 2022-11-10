Katarzna "Katherine" Opaluch

April 9, 1925 - Nov. 8, 2022

MERRILLVILLE -

Katarzyna "Katherine" Opaluch, age 97, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. She was born in Dwernyk, Poland on April 9, 1925.

Katherine is survived by her two daughters: Louise (late Robert) Eck, Halina (Robert) Jacobs; five grandchildren: Robert (Mary Beth) Eck, Kathy Eck, John Eck, Scott Jacobs, Jeffrey Jacobs; and 4 great-grandchildren: Anna and Lucy Eck, Madaline and Zachary Jacobs.

Katherine was preceded in death by her husband, John Opaluch in 2003.

Katherine was a longtime and faithful member of St Andrew Catholic Church/Holy Martyr Catholic Church, and was a former member of St. Hedwig Catholic Church. She was very active in the Polish New Immigration where she was a past President. She also was a member of PNA Lodge #912. Katherine worked at Bear Brand Hosiery and ANCO until retirement. She was a fantastic cook. Nobody ever left her house hungry. Katherine loved craft working and gardening. Her pride and joy were her grandkids and great-grandkids. Katherine was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother.

Rest in peace Mom. You will be missed.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Geisen-Pruzin Funeral & Cremation Services, 6360 Broadway Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410 from 9:00 AM until the time of Prayers at 10:00 AM.

A Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 AM at Holy Martyr Catholic Church, 801 W 73rd Ave, Merrillville, IN 46410, with Fr. Ted Mauch officiating.

Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

