LAPORTE, IN - Katarzyna (Baci) Polak, 96, of LaPorte, IN (formerly of Gary, IN and Coleman, WI) was received by her Lord and God on February 9, 2023. Born on December 3, 1926, Kazia was a force of nature to all who knew her. Taken from her home in Remel', Poland as a teenager and a survivor of Nazi slave labor camps, she made her way to the U.S. after WWII via Italy, Scotland and England, where she married her beloved husband Stanley. She was a housewife and mother, who loved to cook, sew, knit, crochet and had a green thumb that made any plant thrive. Kazia was also a staunch advocator of anything Polish. She was a member of Polish Women's Alliance Group 444, Polish National Alliance – Madam Curie Circle Lodge 3134, Ladies Aux. of Polish Army Veterans and Mothers of WWII. Kazia was a former member of St. Hedwig Church and Holy Family of Gary and St. Joan of Arc in Merrillville. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Stanley; parents, Nicolaj and Helena; sister, Maria; and several more sisters and brothers in Europe. Kazia is survived by her brother, Majec in Belarus (Europe); children: Stosh Polak, Helen (John) Mitrovich, Ed (Laura) Polak, and Teresa (Ron) McQuillin; four grandchildren: Michael (Jen) Polak, Mikka (Ken) Ferrell, Mathew (Katie) McQuillin and Joseph (Jamie) McQuillin; as well as four great-grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews in the US, Europe, Canada and Australia. Memorial donations can be made to the Arthur B. & Ethel V. Horton VNA Hospice in Valparaiso, IN or the Sacred Heart Food Pantry in LaPorte, IN. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. A prayer service will take place on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 9:15 a.m. at Burns Funeral Home – Crown Point, proceeding to Holy Martyrs Parish, 801 W. 73rd Avenue, Merrillville, IN, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Jacob McDaniel officiating. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com