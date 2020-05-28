Kate M. Cullen (nee Marino)

Kate M. Cullen (nee Marino)

{{featured_button_text}}
Kate M. Cullen (nee Marino)

CHICAGO, IL - Kate M. Cullen (nee Marino), entered into eternal life May 25, 2020, age 96. Late of South Chicago.

Beloved wife of the late Raymond; loving mother of Lawrence (Susan), Kathleen (late Charles C.P.D.) Steel, Colleen (Tony) Kaim, Raymond (Denise), and Claudia (David) Spence. Fond grandmother of 13 and GG to 26. Preceded in death by her parents, Benedicta and Samuel Marino. Dearest sister of the late Anthony (late Mary), late Paul (late Thelma), late John (late Jean), late Smitty (late Evelyn), late Steve (late Anna Mae), late Joseph (late Adeline), and Nick (Barbara) Marino.

Survived by many nieces and nephews, their families, dear friends and great neighbors. Lifelong member of Sacred Heart Croatian Church. Best noodle soup maker of all time!

Due to COVID-19 regulations, service will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts