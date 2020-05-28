× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHICAGO, IL - Kate M. Cullen (nee Marino), entered into eternal life May 25, 2020, age 96. Late of South Chicago.

Beloved wife of the late Raymond; loving mother of Lawrence (Susan), Kathleen (late Charles C.P.D.) Steel, Colleen (Tony) Kaim, Raymond (Denise), and Claudia (David) Spence. Fond grandmother of 13 and GG to 26. Preceded in death by her parents, Benedicta and Samuel Marino. Dearest sister of the late Anthony (late Mary), late Paul (late Thelma), late John (late Jean), late Smitty (late Evelyn), late Steve (late Anna Mae), late Joseph (late Adeline), and Nick (Barbara) Marino.

Survived by many nieces and nephews, their families, dear friends and great neighbors. Lifelong member of Sacred Heart Croatian Church. Best noodle soup maker of all time!

Due to COVID-19 regulations, service will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.