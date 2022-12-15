Katharina Barth, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on December 6, 2022, after a short battle with colon cancer with her daughter by her side. She was 85 years old.

She was born to Frank and Ottilie Barth in Croatia. At the age of 7, her family was forced to evacuate from their home during WWII, they were placed in a displaced persons camp in Salzburg, Austria. After waiting 7 years, her family was admitted to the United States. They arrived at Ellis Island in 1951.

Katharina is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Jeff) Chiabai of Valparaiso; son, George Veenstra of Dublin, Ohio; grandchildren: Jeff, Nicole, George, and Gia; and many nieces and nephews.

Katharina was a fiercely independent woman who was a natural salesperson. Her vivacious and fun-loving personality made it easy for her to meet people and make friends. She was known for her sense of style, often wearing hats, scarves, and animal prints. Katharina had a terrific work ethic, and her many jobs included working as an executive secretary for MGM, starting her company Lisa-Kay Promotions, hosting a German radio hour, and being self-employed as a fragrance associate in downtown Chicago for twenty-five years. She was a proud US citizen and loved to discuss politics. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in support of VNA Hospice NWI,Valparaiso,can be made in lieu of flowers. Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME 219-462-3125.