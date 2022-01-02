Katherine A. Liszewski

LANSING, IL - Katherine A. "Kathy" Liszewski (nee Krygier), 70, of Lansing, IL passed away on December 28, 2021. She is survived by Martin, her devoted husband of 40 years; daughter, Audrey (Jeremy) Chambers; sons: Vincent (Jacqueline) Liszewski and Walter (Jerry Blanchard) Liszewski; grandchildren: Zachary and Madelyn; cherished brothers: Walter (Lorie) Krygier and Michael (Debra) Krygier; beloved brother-in-law, Paul (Janice) Liszewski; and several nieces and nephews. Katherine was preceded in death by her parents: Walter and Evelyn Krygier; in-laws, Walter and Genevieve Liszewski; and grandson, Trevor Chambers.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 directly at St. Ann Catholic Church 3010 Ridge Road Lansing, IL with a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial being offered. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery Calumet City, IL. Visitation will be on Monday, at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and again, on Tuesday, at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. Mass. PLEASE HONOR THE FAMILIES REQUEST AND WEAR A MASK AT ALL TIMES.