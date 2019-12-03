{{featured_button_text}}

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Katherine D. Glover "Kalniecy" age 61, of East Chicago, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 at home.

She is survived by one daughter, Talisa (Darrin) Hall; three sons, Mitchell Scott, Jr., Ronald Glover, Sr., Kenneth Glover; 16 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; mother, Mary Fluellen; two sisters, Dannie Hayden and Ruth Lee Andrews; two brothers, Anthony Lewis and Marshall Lawson, Jr. and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Memorial services will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 3601 Ivy Street, East Chicago. Rev. Robert Johnson, officiating. Private cremation was held at the family's convenience. HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Glover family during their time of loss.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.