PORTAGE, IN -
Katherine E. Gipson (nee Wilson) of Portage (formerly Black Oak) Indiana passed away on August 5th, 2018 after a courageous and hard fought battle with cancer. She was surrounded by those who loved her and those she lived to love.
Kathy was a 1970 graduate of Calumet H.S. and worked many years at the YMCA in Hammond. She was also a substitute teacher with the Lake Ridge School System. She loved to cook for her friends and family and try new recipes.
She is preceded in death by her father, John Wilson Jr.; mother, Ellen Wilson; and two elder brothers, Sonny and Edward.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her high school sweetheart and husband of 42 years, Jimmy L. Gipson; the shining light of her life, her son, James Earl (Denisa) Gipson of Portage; the grandchildren that will forever be surrounded with her love, Cailin and JJ; her brother Mickey (Kathy) Wilson of Black Oak; her sister Lisa (Barry) Wilson-Daniel of Joliet, IL; her nieces and nephews that were each her 'favorite': Tina, Billy, Rachel, Jerren, Jordan, Jeremy and Jeffrey; and numerous great nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to visit from 4:00 - 8:00 PM on Friday, August 10, 2018 at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft Street, Merrillville. Funeral service will be 10:30 AM on Saturday, August 11, 2018 with visitation from 10:00 until time of service. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. Please visit www.mycalumetpark.com to sign Kathy's online guestbook. 219-736-5840.