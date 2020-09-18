HOBART, IN - Katherine E. Woodard, 87, a Hobart resident since 1959, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020. She was born on August 31, 1933, in Chesterton, IN, to the late Albert and Elva Brockway. Katherine worked as an assembler for Sunbeam Lighting. She was a member of Barrington Ridge Baptist Church in Hobart. Katherine enjoyed making decorative pillows and watching older movies, especially Christmas movies. She is survived by two sons, Donald J. (Hazel) Woodard, of Woodstock, GA, and Howard E. (Donna) Woodard, of Lake Station, IN; one daughter-in-law, Becky Woodard, of Hobart, IN; six grandchildren, Daniel, Michael, Jason, Tracy, Lisa and Kimberly; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Woodard; one son, James F. Woodard; two brothers, Clifford and Francis Brockway; and three sisters, Christine Costlett, Myrtle Brockway and Clarabelle Tharp.