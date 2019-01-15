ST. JOHN, IN - Katherine Forgich age 92 of St. John, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2019. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed what she referred to as 'playing in the dirt'. Her passion was being out in the sun, taking care of her flowers.
She is survived by her children Eve (John) Novosel, St. John, IN, George (Nancy) Forgich, of Moyock, NC; grandchildren, John (Deb) Novosel, Nicole Guernsey, Stacey (Wallace) Walker, Brett (Amanda) Forgich; great-grandchildren, Joshua, Zack, Noah, Connor, Ashley, Macey, one sister Marion (Metro) Sasich; sister-in-law Silvera Evanoff, numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband of 51 years George; parents, two brothers. Per Katherine's wishes there will be no funeral. The family will have a private gathering in honor of her memory. Memorial donations may be given in Katherine's name to St. Jude. Special thanks to Park Place of St. John and Providence Hospice for their compassionate care and kindness. KUIPER FUNERAL HOME - HIGHLAND, IN entrusted with arrangements, www.kuiperfh.com.