TINLEY PARK, IL - Katherine Fraggos (nee Makrenos) age 90, beloved wife of the late Peter G. Fraggos; loving mother of Penelope (George) Obradovich and Merry Kay (William) Davis; devoted grandmother, "Giagia" of Katherine "Tina" (Sebastien) Page and Meredith Siler, Merry Beth (Michael) Vithoulkas and Paige (Kyle) Shanahan; special grandmother of Nick (Kery), Alyssa and Drew Obradovich; proud great grandmother, "Prote Giagia" of Chloe' and Luca Page, Lincoln and Kendall Shanahan, Davis John Vithoulkas, Abigail and Aiden Obradovich; dearest daughter of the late Sam and Mary Makrenos; dear sister of Mary and the late Michael and Louie Makrenos. Katherine's cherished care takers Sylwia, Iza and Agnieszka; loving aunt and cousin of many.