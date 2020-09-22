 Skip to main content
Katherine Fraggos (nee Makrenos)

Katherine Fraggos (nee Makrenos)

TINLEY PARK, IL - Katherine Fraggos (nee Makrenos) age 90, beloved wife of the late Peter G. Fraggos; loving mother of Penelope (George) Obradovich and Merry Kay (William) Davis; devoted grandmother, "Giagia" of Katherine "Tina" (Sebastien) Page and Meredith Siler, Merry Beth (Michael) Vithoulkas and Paige (Kyle) Shanahan; special grandmother of Nick (Kery), Alyssa and Drew Obradovich; proud great grandmother, "Prote Giagia" of Chloe' and Luca Page, Lincoln and Kendall Shanahan, Davis John Vithoulkas, Abigail and Aiden Obradovich; dearest daughter of the late Sam and Mary Makrenos; dear sister of Mary and the late Michael and Louie Makrenos. Katherine's cherished care takers Sylwia, Iza and Agnieszka; loving aunt and cousin of many.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in Katherine's memory to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 7021 Hohman Ave. Hammond, IN 46324.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic all services will be private. For more information (708) 532-3100. www.lawnfh.com

