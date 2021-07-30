Katherine (Grapsas) Mulligan Mulligan

Katherine (Grapsas) Mulligan

May 7, 1934 — June 2, 2021

PORTAGE, IN —Katherine (Grapsas) Mulligan age 83 of Portage, IN, passed away on June 2, 2021. She was born on May 7, 1934 to Gus and Penny Grapsas.

Katherine is survived by sons: Donald (Andrea Borucki) Mulligan Jr., Michael Mulligan, Chris (Pamela Towne) Mulligan and Larry (Maile) Mulligan and eight grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, Donald Mulligan and by her parents.

Katherine was a retired Nurse and was in the medical field for many years.

A Graveside Service is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. on August 9, 2021 at Heritage Cemetery, 6941 Central Avenue, Portage, Indiana. Online condolences may be made to www.ee-fh.com.