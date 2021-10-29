DYER, IN — Katherine J. Dudy, 76, of Dyer, IN passed away on Sunday October 24, 2021. Beloved mother of Carolyn (Garrett) Adams, Mark Dudy, Janice Pipgrass and Craig Dudy. Loving grandmother of Trent, Payton, Evan, Cole, Grace, Elijah, Brandon and Taylor. Caring sister of John Kulik and fond mother-in-law of Denise Dudy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Dudy.

A Memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Kathy retired from Amoco with over 12 years of service. She spent her post retirement years volunteering at Paws, cooking polish sausage and pierogies for her eight grandchildren, watching the Hallmark channel during her downtime and loving as many fur babies as she could. In honor of her memory, please pay forward a random act of kindness. www.kishfuneralhome.net