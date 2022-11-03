 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Katherine Joyce Campbell-Sipes

Dec. 31, 1949 - Oct. 31, 2022

HOBART, IN - Katherine Joyce Campbell-Sipes, 72, formerly of Lake County, Indiana, peacefully passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at Hickory Creek of Peru. Katherine was born on December 31, 1949, in Oklahoma to Dorothy Campbell and the late James Campbell.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Sipes.

She graduated from Purdue University Northwest in Hammond, Indiana and was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Munster, Indiana. Katherine was an avid gardener, constantly tending to her favorite: bleeding hearts. She will be fondly remembered by her friends and family as a lover of animals, especially cardinals and her favorite pet cat, Snowy, and for her love of music and dancing.

Katherine is survived by her son, Christopher Sipes, of Hobart; three grandchildren, Emily, Ava, and James, all of Highland; mother, Dorothy Campbell; sister, Patricia Mathurin; and brother, Michael Campbell.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at St. Bridget's Catholic Church, Hobart, with Fr. Benjamin Ross officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. McClain Funeral Home, Denver, Indiana, has been entrusted with arrangements. Condolences: www.mcclainfh.com

