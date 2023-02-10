HOBART - Katherine Joyce (Kitty) Cannon, age 84 of Hobart passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023. She was born in Gary, Indiana to the late Ralph and Aline McDuffy-Cavanaugh. She attended and graduated from Edison High School. Katherine worked for the Porter County Assessor's office, the Hobart Eagles, and Three Cheers Bar. She was a 50-year member of the Hobart Eagles. She is survived by her loving companion of many years; Emil Krampen; two daughters: Laura (Ed) Larimore; Rhonda (Billy) Wellsandt; three stepchildren: David Cannon, Mark (Denise) Cannon, and Darla (Bill) Filar; one sister, Amelia Bachich; Grandchildren: David Hall, Christopher Hall, Brandi (Mike) Karakozis, Cassandra (Steven) Lentz and Joshua Wellsandt, as well as numerous stepgrandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Glen Cannon; one son Jefferey Dobyns; brothers, Richard and Ralph Cavanaugh; and one brother-in-law, Daniel Bachich. In loving memory of Kitty donations can be made to Hobart Food Pantry, P.O. Box 394 Hobart, Indiana 46342. Cremation will take place with REES FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, Hobart. Memorial services are Friday, February 10, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Rees Funeral Home, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. Procession to Calvary for burial of Cremains will follow. Memorial visitation is just prior to the service from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart. (219) 942-2109.