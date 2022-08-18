Sept. 5, 1931 - Aug. 16, 2022

PORTAGE, IN - Katherine "Kat" Crystal (nee Droza), age 90, a longtime resident of Portage, IN, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 2700 Willowcreek Rd., Portage, IN 46368, from 9:00 AM until the time of funeral service at 11:00 AM with Fr. Theodore Poteres and Fr. Dimitrios Burikas officiating.

Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Portage, IN. May her memory be eternal. Donations may be made in Katherine's name to Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Visit Katherine's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.