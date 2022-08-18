 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Katherine "Kat" Crystal (nee Droza)

  • 0
Katherine "Kat" Crystal (nee Droza)

Sept. 5, 1931 - Aug. 16, 2022

PORTAGE, IN - Katherine "Kat" Crystal (nee Droza), age 90, a longtime resident of Portage, IN, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 2700 Willowcreek Rd., Portage, IN 46368, from 9:00 AM until the time of funeral service at 11:00 AM with Fr. Theodore Poteres and Fr. Dimitrios Burikas officiating.

Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Portage, IN. May her memory be eternal. Donations may be made in Katherine's name to Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Visit Katherine's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Syria suffers from spiraling fuel costs, collapsing economy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts