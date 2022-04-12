April 16, 1957 - April 9, 2022

PORTAGE, IN - Katherine "Kathy" Erickson, age 64 of Portage, IN passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022. She was born on April 16, 1957 in Chicago, IL to Paris and Mary (Tsikurios) Leontaras.

Kathy is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Richard "Dick" Erickson; her mother, Mary Leontaras; two sisters: Angie (John) Sowinski, Lexy (George) Elliott; one niece; many nephews; and many extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Paris Leontaras.

Kathy was an active member of Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church. She volunteered at the church cleaning and with the Garden Angels. Kathy enjoyed her garden at home, and liked visiting casinos with Dick. Kathy and Dick enjoyed spending time at their second home in Northern Michigan. Kathy was an avid Chicago White Sox, Bears, Blackhawks and Bulls fan. She loved spending time with her family, and she loved her many dogs over the years, including Buddy, Snoopy, Chip, Rusty and Happy.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, 2949 Willowcreek Road, Portage, IN 46368. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of mass at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Per her wishes, cremation will be performed and Kathy will be laid to rest at Heritage Cemetery, Portage, IN at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Kathy's honor may be made to an animal shelter of the donor's choice. To leave online condolences to the family, please visit www.ee-fh.com.