CROWN POINT, IN / Formerly of Munster and Cedar Lake -
Katherine Radermacher, age 48, passed away on Thursday, September 13, 2018. She is survived by her lifelong friend and fiancé, William Howard Hughes; children: Alex & Nicholas Radermacher and Seth Hughes; parents: William and Sylvia Pavich; brother, William Pavich; sister, Carolyn Pavich-Moore; nephews: James and Michael Moore. Kat is also survived by many cousins, aunts and uncles.
Katherine is a graduate from Purdue University and worked multiple years in the medical area and also as a treasurer for Hanover School Corp. Kat was actively involved helping many cancer patients as a volunteer advocate and researcher. Her puppies Lily, Kensi and Ari brought her great comfort and happiness. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all the medical staff and team of doctors from IU Health Indianapolis and IU Methodist Indianapolis, also very special thank you to Nurse Michelle for all her kindness and support.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 22, 2018, 10:00 a.m. at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL (7535 Taft St., Merrillville, IN). Rev. Michael Evanick officiating. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Friday, September 21, 2018 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. For information please call 219-736-5840 or visit