Katherine M. Mladenik (nee Figiel)

DeMOTTE, IN - Katherine M. (nee Figiel) Mladenik, age 62, of DeMotte, passed away on February 20, 2020. Kathy was a graduate of Thornwood High School. She was an office manager for Arshad Malik M.D. in Merrillville. She was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Adrienne Figiel.
Kathy is survived by her husband of 27 years Frank J. Mladenik III; daughter Heather A. (George) Suprenant of Griffith, sister Nicolette (Carlos) Mercado of Hammond; brothers Michael (Tina) Figiel of CA, Terry Figiel of Hobart; granddaughter Brianna Suprenant; several loving nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit with Kathy's family on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 6:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Cremation to follow.