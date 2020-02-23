Katherine M. Mladenik (nee Figiel)

DeMOTTE, IN - Katherine M. (nee Figiel) Mladenik, age 62, of DeMotte, passed away on February 20, 2020. Kathy was a graduate of Thornwood High School. She was an office manager for Arshad Malik M.D. in Merrillville. She was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Adrienne Figiel.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kathy is survived by her husband of 27 years Frank J. Mladenik III; daughter Heather A. (George) Suprenant of Griffith, sister Nicolette (Carlos) Mercado of Hammond; brothers Michael (Tina) Figiel of CA, Terry Figiel of Hobart; granddaughter Brianna Suprenant; several loving nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit with Kathy's family on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 6:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Cremation to follow. www.burns funeral.com