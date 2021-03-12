Katherine M. Trufant

Sept. 3, 1923 — March 10, 2021

SCHERERVILLE — Katherine M. Trufant, 97, of Schererville, IN, formerly of Chicago, IL, was born September 3, 1923, the youngest child of Frank and Katherine Summers, who preceded her in death. Katherine made her transition into Heaven on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

She is survived by one child, daughter, Ria (fiance Stephen Mays) Trufant; preceded in death by her husband, Joseph R. Trufant after 44 years of marriage; her sister, Martha Sherman; nieces, Carolyn Bobbett and Martha Sherman; and nephew, Dr. Walter Sherman. Survived by niece, MaryAnn (Leonard) Carter, cousins, great-grandnieces and nephews and the Mays family.

Katherine was a former member of Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church in Chicago, IL. She started her career as a sales associate at Spiegel's department store and later became a U.S. bond consultant with the U.S. Treasury Department until retiring in 1975. In 1972, she received recognition by the Secretary of Treasury in Washington D.C., for providing the highest level of service to the public. She was a 30-year member of a nonprofit group, Taiwanettes. This organization raised money for different charities.