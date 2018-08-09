BEDFORD, IN - Katherine Marie Edington, 63, of Bedford, passed away on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at her residence.
Born January 1, 1955 in East Chicago, Indiana, she was the daughter of Keith and Lillian (Gondek) Nelson. She married Dr. Dodd E. Edington; he preceded her in death June 5, 2010.
She attended Washington High School where she graduated as the Valedictorian of the Class of 1973; and received her Bachelors in Education from Indiana University and a Master's in Education from Indiana Wesleyan. Katherine had taught students with learning disabilities at Oolitic Middle School and then at Bedford North Lawrence High School.
She is survived by two daughters: Kimberly Edington and husband David Arp of Bedford and Amanda Edington and fiancé J.T Srygley of Bloomington; several grand puppies; siblings: Ellen (Jesse) Chavez, Arnie Nelson, and Jeff (Martha) Nelson; sisters-in-law, Kathy Nelson and Robin Ortega; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dr. Dodd E. Edington; siblings, Sandra Bota, Rocky Nelson and Keith 'Ronnie' Nelson.
The Celebration of Life for Kathy will be held at Harp Commons, 1521 J St, in Bedford, IN on Saturday August 11th from 5-8pm. In case of rain it will be held at the Limestone Cafe, 1015 16th St., next to the park. Arrangements are provided by the Ferguson-Lee Chapel of Thorne-George Family Funeral Homes.