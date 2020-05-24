Katherine Nicolini

Throughout her life she was active in the Greek Community. Here is what her church had to say about her. Kay was a founding member of our church, and was currently the oldest living member of our parish. She was heavily involved in our community and its organizations. She was an active member of The Ladies Philoptochos Society and Daughters of Penelope. In her later years, as most would be slowing down, she became a member of the St. George Parish Council, serving as our first female Parish Council President. Her commitment to our community was unparalleled. She served on too many committees to mention and always looked for the betterment of her beloved St. George. She single handedly raised over $800,000 over the years for Greekfest sponsorships. She greeted parishioners warmly every Sunday and welcomed all our guests with open arms. To our youth, she was "Yia Yia" Nicolini, the nice lady that greeted them at the door on their way to Sunday School. Whether you knew her for a lifetime or just met her, you admired her kindness and her incredible sense of style. She joins her beloved husband John and her parents, brothers and sister in heaven. Our deepest sympathies to her daughter, Kathy. We will miss you Kay! Thank you for making our community a better place. May your memory be eternal.