Katherine T. Sims

CROWN POINT, IN - Katherine T. Sims, age 68 of Crown Point, formerly of Hobart, passed away September 26, 2021. She was a lifelong member of St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Katherine was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her son, Carl W. Sims III.

Katherine is survived her loving husband of 48 years Carl Sims, Jr.; sons: Harry (Lindsay) Sims of Algonquin, IL, Brian (Shannon) Sims of Hobart; daughter, Rose Sims of Crown Point; grandchildren: Hannah, Cole, Adam, Hayden, Ava, Oliva, Collin, Sophia, Morgan; and daughter-in-law, Norma Sims of Demotte.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7667 E. 109th Ave, Crown Point. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com