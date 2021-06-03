SCHERERVILLE, IN - Kathleen A. Critchfield (nee Brown) 72 of Schererville, passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Dyer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She is survived by her beloved husband of 51 years, Robert Daniel Critchfield; loving mother of Scott and Jeremy Critchfield; dearest sister to Roberta "Bobbie" (Tim) Boskovich and the late George (Patricia) Brown and late Thomas (Janice) Brown; dear sister-in-law to David Critchfield; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 11:00a.m. at the Baran Funeral Home, 1235-119th St., Whiting; entombment to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:00 to the time of services. (Due to the current health situation a limitation of 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken.) Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Kathleen was born in Whiting, Indiana on October 31, 1948 to George and Violet (Matlon) Brown. She was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1966. Kathleen excelled in crafts and enjoyed spending free time crocheting. Devoted to her family, Kathleen will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

