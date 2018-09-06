HIGHLAND, IN - Kathleen A. (Frain) Talenco, of Highland, IN, born on April 8, 1924 in Lowell, MA, passed away at age 94 on September 2, 2018. Kathleen grew up in Chicago, IL where she graduated from Parker High School and business college. A resident of the Calumet Area for 64 years, She was an employee at Purdue University Northwest until retiring in 1986. Kathleen was married for 51 years to her beloved husband Jacob, who passed away in 2003. She was preceded in death by her parents Michael and Mary Frain; brothers, Richard Frain (Dorothy) and Donald Frain (Fredda); and sisters, Mary Flint (John), Winifred Bruno (Americo), and in-laws Tal and Ida Talenco. Kathleen is survived by her son, David; daughters, Donna, Kathleen, Karen, and Mary Claire; grandchildren, Alicia Long (Thomas), Bridget Thompson (Bret), Kelly Irwin (Nathaniel), Patrick Rhyne, and Griffin Rhyne; and great-grandchildren, Grayson Irwin, Scarlett Irwin, Taylor Thompson, Sadie Thompson, Fianna Long, Harrison Long, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Kathleen was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and aunt. She was an avid reader, crossword puzzle enthusiast, excellent cook, and long-time member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish. She was known for her kindness, generosity, and welcoming and selfless nature. Quick with a hug and a kiss, she was the matriarch of a close, extended family, and enjoyed nothing more than spending tine with them. Her absence leaves a hole in our hearts that cannot be filled. The family invites donations in Kathleen's name to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Huntington's Disease Society of America. Friends and family can pay their respects at the visitation on Friday, September 7, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Hammond, IN. A funeral Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, officiated by Reverend Charles A. Mosley, will follow immediately after visitation. Burial is at Saint John / Saint Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, IN.