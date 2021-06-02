Kathleen A. Godbey
1953 – 2021
VALPARAISO, IN — Kathy was a kind and loving wife, mom, gaga, sister, aunt, cousin and dear friend to many. She passed away unexpectedly on May 20, 2021, at the age of 67 (which she would hate that we revealed) with her husband, Dustin, of 44 years at her side.
Kathy was born in Buffalo, NY, and grew up in Long Beach, IN. She completed her bachelor's degree in nursing at Indiana University and continued to cheer for the Hoosiers until her two daughters attended Butler University, when she promptly became a Butler Bulldog fanatic. Kathy's first job after graduating was in the emergency department at Marion County General Hospital where she met the love of her life, Dustin. She was a registered nurse for over 40 years, primarily at Franciscan Crown Point (formerly St. Anthony) in the cardiac rehab department. She was actively involved in St. Paul Catholic Church's Oasis Club for over 30 years.
The simple pleasures in life brought great joy to Kathy. She adored, and was adored by, her entire family and treasured spending time with them. She loved attending book club with dessert in one hand and Chardonnay in the other. She had an uncanny ability to chat with everyone she encountered, and the phrase "Chatty Kathy" may indeed be coined after her. Her trademark petite stature was perfectly matched with her larger-than-life personality, contagious to all she met. Kathy loved creating delicious strawberry jam, applesauce, and desserts from scratch for family and friends.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Dustin; daughters, Becky (Bill Friedman) Godbey, of Seattle, WA, Katie (Jason) Metz; and precious grandchildren, Alex and Ethan Metz, of Zionsville, IN. She is also survived by her siblings, John (Jane) Roberts Jr., of Chevy Chase, MD, Margaret Roberts, of Timonium, MD, and Barbara (Timothy) Burke, of Hampstead, MD; her nieces and nephews; and a circle of friends that she considered family. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, John and Rosemary Roberts.
Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 10:00 AM at St. Paul Catholic Church. A picnic celebration of her life will follow the services at Gabis Arboretum.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association in honor of Kathy's years as a cardiac nurse. We encourage you to honor her legacy by loving with your full heart and enjoying dessert with every meal. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is handling arrangements.