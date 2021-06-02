Kathleen A. Godbey

1953 – 2021

VALPARAISO, IN — Kathy was a kind and loving wife, mom, gaga, sister, aunt, cousin and dear friend to many. She passed away unexpectedly on May 20, 2021, at the age of 67 (which she would hate that we revealed) with her husband, Dustin, of 44 years at her side.

Kathy was born in Buffalo, NY, and grew up in Long Beach, IN. She completed her bachelor's degree in nursing at Indiana University and continued to cheer for the Hoosiers until her two daughters attended Butler University, when she promptly became a Butler Bulldog fanatic. Kathy's first job after graduating was in the emergency department at Marion County General Hospital where she met the love of her life, Dustin. She was a registered nurse for over 40 years, primarily at Franciscan Crown Point (formerly St. Anthony) in the cardiac rehab department. She was actively involved in St. Paul Catholic Church's Oasis Club for over 30 years.