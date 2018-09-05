Kathleen A. Talenco, 94, passed away on Monday, September 3, 2018. She is survived by her children, Donna, David, Kathy, Karen and Mary; grandchildren Alicia (Tom Long), Kelly (Nate) Irwin, Patrick Rhyne, Bridget (Bret) Thompson and Griffin Rhyne; great grandchildren Grayson and Scarlett Irwin, Taylor and Sadie Thompson and Fianna and Harrison Long. She is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years Jacob Talenco.
A mass of Christina Burial will be offered on Friday September 7, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 7132 Arizona Ave, Hammond, IN 46323, with Father Charles Mosely officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday September 7th, from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Burial will take place at St. John - St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, 1547 167th St, Hammond, IN. Memorial donations may be made to Huntington's Disease Society of America (HDSA) https://hdsa.org/how-to-help/tributes-memorial-gifts/. Funeral arrangements are being handled by BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Avenue, Munster, IN 46321. 219-836-5000. Please visit us at www.burnskish.com