VALPARAISO, IN - Kathleen Ann Mandel-Pillar passed away July 24, 2021, at her home in Valparaiso, surrounded by her four loving children. She was preceded in death by her mother Elaine and step-father Dan, her sister Sue, and the light of her life, her beloved husband Bruce.

She is survived by her father Richard and stepmother Deanna; two siblings: Robin and Steven; and many wonderful children, grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Born in Ohio and raised in Illinois, Kathie was a longtime resident of Northwest Indiana.

She received her degree in Nursing from Prairie State College and spent 43 years as a nurse dedicated to the care of others. She and Bruce were proud and long-serving members of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. She was truly loved and will be forever missed.

Visitation will be open to all from 2:00-6:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point IN, with a funeral service following at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kathie's name the to the Elks' Cancer Fund. www.burnsfuneral.com