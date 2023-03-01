July 27, 1941 - Feb. 25, 2023

Kathleen Anne Neis, 81 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, February 25, 2023. She was born July 27, 1941 in Glen Cove, NY to John and Mary (Pisarski) Zabielski. Kathy was a member of St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Center, Valparaiso. Well known for her cheesecakes, she enjoyed cooking, baking, and reading. Most of all, Kathy cherished time spent with family.

On May 19, 1962, Kathy married John F. Neis who survives along with their children: Mary Lynn (Mike) Wirtes, Lisa Neis, and Scott (Shelley) Neis; grandchildren: Hayden and Hyatt Neis, Jamie (Drew) Buchanan, Michael (Linissa) Wirtes, and Dani (Tony) Erickson; great-grandchildren: Reagan, Brooke, Keegan, Kenzie, Jase, and Jessa; and her siblings, Helen Zabielski and John (Marie) Zabielski. She was preceded in death by her parents; infant twins, James and Christina; and sister, Joan Zabielski.

A Memorial Gathering will be held Sunday, March 5, 2023 from 1:00-3:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a Memorial Service beginning at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to South Central Pop Warner or LaPorte Little Theatre Club.