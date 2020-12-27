SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Kathleen Bajo, 72, of Scottsdale, AZ, passed away unexpectedly on December 16, 2020 after suffering a stroke a few days earlier. She died peacefully with loved ones by her side.

Kathleen was born June 13, 1948 in East Chicago, IN the late to Esther (Patai) Bajo and the late Dr. Joseph M. Bajo.

Besides her parents Kathleen was predeceased by a brother, Dr. Tom Bajo. Survivors: husband, Dr. Bill Wiand of Scottsdale, AZ; sister, Tessa (Pat) McGann of Granger, IN; brothers: Dr. Joe Bajo of Las Vegas, NV and Dr. Jim (Roxanne) Bajo of River Forest, IL; and cousin, Jacki Patai of Tucson, AZ and many nieces and nephews.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Kathleen on Monday Dec. 28th at 1:00p.m. EST, noon CST, at St Pius X Catholic Church Granger, IN, Msgr. William Schooler, Pastor, officiating. The church will live-stream the mass at StPius.net and Facebook.com/StPiusGranger Kathleen will be laid to rest in Cedar Grove Cemetery on her beloved campus of the University of Notre Dame. To read the longer obit, send your private condolences to the family or to share a memory log on to: www.McGannHay.com