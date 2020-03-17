×
Kathleen C. Reese
HAMMOND, IN - Kathleen C. Reese, age 72 from Hammond, IN passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Funeral arrangements by BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, Hammond, IN. Please check our website at www.Burns-Kish Funeral Home for infomation.