{{featured_button_text}}
HAMMOND, IN - Kathleen C. Reese, age 72 from Hammond, IN passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Funeral arrangements by BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, Hammond, IN. Please check our website at www.Burns-Kish Funeral Home for infomation.

