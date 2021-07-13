MERRILLVILLE, IN - Kathleen Calhoun-Bennett, age 73, of Merrillville, IN/formerly of East Chicago, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at home

Survivors: two children: Terrence Gillis and Lauren Baker; 10 grandchildren; two great children; two sisters: Theresa Chandler and LaToria Jones; special friends. Peggy Halliburton, Gloria Mitchell and Barbara Holder; and a host of nieces, nephew and other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by husband, William C. Bennett, Jr.; parents, Ruth Washington and James Calhoun.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at New Ebenezer Baptist Church, 305 E. 68th Place, Merrillville. Rev. T. Brian Hill, officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery, Gary. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at New Ebenezer Baptist Church from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Calhoun-Bennett family during their time of loss.