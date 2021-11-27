July 25, 1959 - Nov. 22, 2021

HOBART, IN - Kathleen E. Dubach, age 62, of Hobart passed away Monday, November 22, 2021, at St Mary Medical Center. Kathy was born July 25, 1959 in Valparaiso, IN to the late Kenneth and Barbara (O'Neill) Dubach.

She worked for Cancer Health as a Billing Director. She attended Nativity of Our Savior Church and was very devoted to her family and friends. Kathy was a 1977 graduate of Hobart High School.

Kathleen is survived by her sister, Peggy Dubach of San Diego, CA; and brother John (Kathy) Dubach of Hobart; nephews: Jason (Janna) Knocke, Mike (Brandi) Knocke, and Matthew Knocke; great-nephews and great-nieces: Hope, Zachary, Charisma, Brighton, Jordan, Jade, Carter, Carson, and Dylan; special cousin Maureen; and several more cousins; and many dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation for Kathleen will be held from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Sunday, November 28, 2021, at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 W. Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN 46342 and from 9:30–10:30 a.m. Monday at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, 2949 Willow Creek Road, Portage, IN 46368. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Church. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery.

Memorial donations are preferred to St. Jude Hospital for Children in lieu of flowers. www.reesfuneralhomes.com. 219-942-2109.