Feb. 3, 1951 - March 29, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN - Kathleen Elizabeth Simmons, 70 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 29, 2021. She was born February 3, 1951 in Waterbury, Connecticut to Joseph "Jack" Foley and Ruth (Hutt) Foley. Kathy graduated from Naugatuck High School in Connecticut, and was a lifelong, loyal UConn Huskies basketball fan. She was a skilled gardener, and enjoyed spending time with her beloved grandchildren. Kathy will be remembered for her unique sense of humor, quick wit, and care-free nature. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
After meeting the love of her life, Timothy Simmons, they eloped four weeks later on August 24, 1973 in Troy, New Hampshire. Kathy is survived by her husband, and their children: Tim (Glenda) Simmons, Jr. of Omaha, Nebraska, Todd (Christie) Simmons of New Albany, Indiana, Kara (Derek) Simmons of Prospect, Kentucky, Katie (Justin) Crum of Indianapolis, Indiana; grandchildren: Maddie, Mollie, Jack, Gillian, Ava, Tyler, Kate, Griffin, Colin, Emma; and siblings: Donna Foley, John Foley, Joe (Diane) Foley, and Jimmy (Joanne) Foley. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A private memorial service will be held at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME.