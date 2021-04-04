VALPARAISO, IN - Kathleen Elizabeth Simmons, 70 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 29, 2021. She was born February 3, 1951 in Waterbury, Connecticut to Joseph "Jack" Foley and Ruth (Hutt) Foley. Kathy graduated from Naugatuck High School in Connecticut, and was a lifelong, loyal UConn Huskies basketball fan. She was a skilled gardener, and enjoyed spending time with her beloved grandchildren. Kathy will be remembered for her unique sense of humor, quick wit, and care-free nature. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.