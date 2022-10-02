Kathleen Herochik

TUSCON, AZ - Kathleen is survived by her husband, Jerry of 26 years, son, Tim McCoy (Candace), grandchildren: Jacob, Tyler, Sam, Christopher, Camden, step-son Bill (Adrienne); step-daughter, Michelle Fraley (Nick); and granddaughter, Sierra; her parents: Charles and Phyllis Huber; and siblings: Kenny, Karen Orosz (Scott) and Kevin; sisters-in-law: Gayle Gustafson and Marcie Cashen (Dennis).

Kathy graduated from Merrillville High School and Purdue University with a BA and an MA. After teaching in Gary briefly, she taught for 25 years at Whiting High School where she was also golf coach and union president. Her teaching career was cut short in the fall of 2015 by a severe auto accident. Kathy and Jerry moved to Tucson, AZ where they enjoyed many activities, and Kathy especially loved being in the wonderful sunshine.