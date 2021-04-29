CHESTERTON, IN - Kathleen (Horan) Zamorski of Chesterton, IN and Chicago lost her fight with ovarian cancer on Monday, April 27, 2021.
She met the perfect man for her, Glenn and they shared life's adventures together with their cherished dogs.
Kathleen is survived by the love of her life, her husband, Glenn; siblings: Danielle (the late Sgt. Bill) Uhlmansiek (USAF), Raymond Horan, Patrick (Elaine) Caine; sisters-in-law: Cheryl Horan and Susan Horan; brother-in-law, Maj. Phil Edwards, RCAF (the late Dr. Mark Zamorski) and lifelong friends: Paulette Renfus, Kathy O'Leary and Ginni Szymkowski.
Kathleen was preceded in death her brother, Daniel (Susan Andich); sister, Mary Grieshaber; mother, Genevieve Horan; grandparents, Capt. George (CFD) and Agnes McLennan who raised her together.
Kathleen adored her nieces and nephews: Sadie, Genevieve (Ryan), Laura (Brandon), Meghan (Mark), Craig, Pat (Terri), Mike (Amy), Paul (Lanie), Lindsey (Jason), David (Margaret), Ali (Michael), Andrew (Jenny), and Annaleah (Rev. Andrew) and felt fortunate to be a part of their lives and watch them grow and become parents and good citizens.
Kathleen was a 1995 graduate of DePaul University. She retired from MacArthur Foundation and then found a second career and great friends at Purdue Northwest and was grateful for the kindness shown by Dean Lisa Hopp and at the College of Nursing throughout her illness. Nancy Ross was her cheerleader and friend.
So many helped Kathleen through her illness and she was grateful. Along with family, Hap and Bill Hansen, Bob Kasarda, Dan Doolin, Doug Siegel, Linda Bell, Kathy Lakie, Audette and Wayne Garritano, and Dave (Janet Dietz) were her bubble. At Northwestern Hospital, Karen N., Nancy A., and Brooke S. were more than nurses as they provided great care and comfort throughout her illness. The family thanks all of her friends who kept in touch through social media-your encouragement meant a lot.
Kathleen hoped to be remembered as a good partner, sister, aunt, friend, and animal lover.
There will be a celebration of life at a future date where she asked for a few tears, more laughter, stories of happy times and wine.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending any memorial donations to PNW College of Nursing, c/o N. Ross, 2200 W. 169, Hammond, IN 46323 or Westchester Food Pantry, PO Box 902, Chesterton, IN 46304. www.GeisenFuneralHomes.com