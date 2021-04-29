CHESTERTON, IN - Kathleen (Horan) Zamorski of Chesterton, IN and Chicago lost her fight with ovarian cancer on Monday, April 27, 2021.

She met the perfect man for her, Glenn and they shared life's adventures together with their cherished dogs.

Kathleen is survived by the love of her life, her husband, Glenn; siblings: Danielle (the late Sgt. Bill) Uhlmansiek (USAF), Raymond Horan, Patrick (Elaine) Caine; sisters-in-law: Cheryl Horan and Susan Horan; brother-in-law, Maj. Phil Edwards, RCAF (the late Dr. Mark Zamorski) and lifelong friends: Paulette Renfus, Kathy O'Leary and Ginni Szymkowski.

Kathleen was preceded in death her brother, Daniel (Susan Andich); sister, Mary Grieshaber; mother, Genevieve Horan; grandparents, Capt. George (CFD) and Agnes McLennan who raised her together.

Kathleen adored her nieces and nephews: Sadie, Genevieve (Ryan), Laura (Brandon), Meghan (Mark), Craig, Pat (Terri), Mike (Amy), Paul (Lanie), Lindsey (Jason), David (Margaret), Ali (Michael), Andrew (Jenny), and Annaleah (Rev. Andrew) and felt fortunate to be a part of their lives and watch them grow and become parents and good citizens.