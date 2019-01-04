VALPARAISO, IN - Kathleen I. Maxedon, 97 of Valparaiso, formerly of Niles, MI, passed away Wednesday, January 2, 2019. She was born on May 14, 1921 in Monroe, WI to John and Ida (Rufenacht) Kuebli. She moved to Niles in 1937 and was a 1939 graduate of Niles High School. She retired from the former Niles Printing Company in December 1983 after 17 years of employment,was a 25 year volunteer with the Pawating Hospital Auxiliary, and was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church.
On March 13, 1943, in Victoria, TX, she married Maurice Maxedon of Niles, who preceded her in death on August 31, 2003. She is survived by their children: Jon (Kerry) Maxedon of California, Anne (Stephen Jeffries) Maxedon-Jeffries of Valparaiso, Janet (Montri) Boonprasarn of Michigan City, Beverly Darling of South Bend; nine grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; sister, Marguerite Wickler of Oakville, CT. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, and one sister.
Burial of ashes will take place in Mission Hills Cemetery in Michigan at a later date. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.